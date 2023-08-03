Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA has, for the first time, set out the cost of its Dylan Mulvaney debacle. Although many consumer storms have quickly blown over, the backlash over Bud Light continues to give the world’s biggest brewer a hangover. To redeem itself, AB InBev must invest heavily in updating its product, brand and marketing. That would require a shift in strategy for a company that is famously cost-conscious and also set on cutting its mountain of debt.

Bud Light has struggled since controversy erupted over its Instagram partnership with transgender influencer and actor Dylan Mulvaney in April. Bud Light has since fallen from the top spot as the best-selling beer by dollar sales in the US, giving up the title to Constellation Brands Inc.’s Modelo.

With younger people increasingly switching to spirits, brewers need beer to appeal to a broader audience. But the campaign with Mulvaney enraged some core Bud Light customers. And as Ben Schott noted, rather than doubling down on diversity, Bud Light quickly retreated, frustrating all sides.

On Thursday, AB InBev said US revenue fell 10.5% in the second quarter, as sales to wholesalers were down 15% and sales to retailers 14% lower, underperforming the industry. US earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization fell by 28.2%. Approximately two-thirds of the Ebitda decline was attributable to a loss of market share, with the remainder coming from productivity shortfalls, increased sales and marketing investments, and support for its wholesale partners.

The decline was offset by growth in the majority of markets outside of the US, with group underlying Ebitda up 5% — double analysts’ expectations of a 2.5% gain. The company reiterated that it expected full-year Ebitda to expand between 4% and 8%. The drop remains significant, however, because as Bloomberg Intelligence’s Duncan Fox notes, North America accounted for 19% of sales and 32% of Ebitda in 2022.

Meanwhile, Bud Light’s brand health has cratered since the incident, and consumers remain less inclined to purchase the beer. YouGov data show that the fallout has been more severe than other backlashes, for example at Brewdog. A campaign protesting against human rights in Qatar ahead of the World Cup last year backfired, after it emerged that the Scottish brewer had a distribution deal to sell beer in the country and reports of its own poor treatment of staff resurfaced.

Bud Light has borne the brunt of the backlash, but other US brands, such as Budweiser and Busch, have also been drawn in, according to Circana data interpreted by Bloomberg Intelligence.

AB InBev said its total US beer industry share had been stable since the last week of April through to the end of June. Its own polling of more than 170,000 consumers had shown that 80% were favorable or neutral to the Bud Light brand.

So perhaps this controversy will go the way of others and gradually lose intensity. In the meantime, AB InBev must take action to try to revive the business. First, it needs to invest in the quality of its beer to reassure core drinkers and win over new ones. Second, it needs to reset Bud Light as a brand to reconnect with the customers it has lost.

All this will be expensive. AB InBev said full-year capital expenditure would be $4.5 billion to $5 billion, in line with 2022.

And AB InBev’s core skills are more in striking audacious deals, the last being the more than $100 billion takeover of SAB Miller in 2016 to create what was dubbed “Megabrew.” Such moves have been followed by equally bold cost-cutting. Its marketing investment is primarily focused on taking its beer more upmarket to boost profitability. Indeed, its margins dwarf those of European rivals Heineken Holding NV and Carlsberg AS, according to Bloomberg data.

There are other considerations. Although AB InBev has done a good job of bringing down its net debt from more than $108 billion in 2016, to $73.8 billion at June 30, it was still 3.7 times Ebitda, well above the company’s long-term goal of two times. The brewer’s dealmaking prowess will be constrained until it can bring down debt further.

Meanwhile, it had goodwill of $116 billion on its balance sheet at June 30 and intangible assets of $41 billion. Yet there is a question mark over whether the value of Bud Light will need to be written down.

AB InBev is grappling with all this at a delicate time for the sector overall. Rival Heineken cut its earnings forecast earlier this week on weakening consumption following double-digit price increases. Even in the US spirits market, there are signs that the pandemic boom that saw consumers mix their own cocktails is fading, with Johnnie Walker owner Diageo Plc pointing to a normalization of demand. The most upmarket segment, with bottles costing over $100, had experienced a slowdown.

Shares in AB InBev had fallen about 17% from Mar. 31 through Wednesday’s close. However, they rose as much as 5% early Thursday morning on the better performance outside the US. They are now trading on a price-to-earnings ratio of about 17 times, a more than 20% discount to global beverage peers.

To close the gap, AB InBev must find a way to move past the Bud Light scandal. Investors certainly see the glass half-full right now. But until the company puts the fiasco firmly behind it, it will continue to count the cost.

