The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

Accel Entertainment: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By
August 3, 2023 at 6:58 p.m. EDT

BURR RIDGE, Ill. — BURR RIDGE, Ill. — Accel Entertainment, Inc. (ACEL) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $10 million.

On a per-share basis, the Burr Ridge, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 23 cents per share.

Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend.

The company posted revenue of $292.6 million in the period.

Accel Entertainment shares have climbed 45% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $11.15, a drop of roughly 8% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACEL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACEL

Loading...