Accel Entertainment: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BURR RIDGE, Ill. — BURR RIDGE, Ill. — Accel Entertainment, Inc. (ACEL) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $10 million.
Accel Entertainment shares have climbed 45% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $11.15, a drop of roughly 8% in the last 12 months.
