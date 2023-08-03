Accel Entertainment: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The company posted revenue of $292.6 million in the period.

On a per-share basis, the Burr Ridge, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 23 cents per share.

Accel Entertainment shares have climbed 45% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $11.15, a drop of roughly 8% in the last 12 months.