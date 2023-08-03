ACI Worldwide: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — CORAL GABLES, Fla. — ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $6.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The maker of software for electronic payments posted revenue of $323.3 million in the period.
For the current quarter ending in September, ACI Worldwide said it expects revenue in the range of $335 million to $345 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.44 billion to $1.47 billion.
ACI Worldwide shares have dropped nearly 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 20% in the last 12 months.
