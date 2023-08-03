Aemetis: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CUPERTINO, Calif. — CUPERTINO, Calif. — Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) on Thursday reported a loss of $25.3 million in its second quarter.
The renewable fuels and specialty chemicals company posted revenue of $45.1 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $67.3 million.
Aemetis shares have increased 72% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 13% in the last 12 months.
