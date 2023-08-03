Air Products and Chemicals: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $595.6 million. The Allentown, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $2.67 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.98 per share. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.91 per share.

The seller of gases for industrial, medical and other uses posted revenue of $3.03 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.27 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Air Products and Chemicals expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.04 to $3.14. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $2.77.

Advertisement

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.40 to $11.50 per share.

Air Products and Chemicals shares have dropped almost 3% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 18%. The stock has increased 23% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APD