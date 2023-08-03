Air Transport Services: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Ohio — WILMINGTON, Ohio — Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $38 million.
The air cargo company posted revenue of $529.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $514.6 million.
Air Transport Services expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.65 to $1.80 per share.
Air Transport Services shares have declined 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $19.99, a drop of 39% in the last 12 months.
