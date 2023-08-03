Alector: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Alector Inc. (ALEC) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $1.4 million.
The biotechnology company posted revenue of $56.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.6 million.
Alector shares have dropped 28% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $6.63, a decrease of 41% in the last 12 months.
