Alector: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Alector Inc. (ALEC) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $1.4 million. On a per-share basis, the South San Francisco, California-based company said it had net income of 2 cents. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 81 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $56.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.6 million.

Alector shares have dropped 28% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $6.63, a decrease of 41% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALEC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALEC