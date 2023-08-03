AMN Healthcare: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DALLAS — DALLAS — AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $60.9 million. The Dallas-based company said it had profit of $1.55 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.38 per share. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.15 per share.

The health care staffing company posted revenue of $991.3 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $987.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, AMN Healthcare said it expects revenue in the range of $840 million to $860 million.

AMN Healthcare shares have declined 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $101.68, a decline of 12% in the last 12 months.

