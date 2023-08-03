AMN Healthcare: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS — DALLAS — AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $60.9 million.
The health care staffing company posted revenue of $991.3 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $987.8 million.
For the current quarter ending in September, AMN Healthcare said it expects revenue in the range of $840 million to $860 million.
AMN Healthcare shares have declined 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $101.68, a decline of 12% in the last 12 months.
