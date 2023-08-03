Anheuser-Busch Inbev: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LEUVEN, Belgium — LEUVEN, Belgium — Anheuser Busch Inbev SA (BUD) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $339 million.
The brewer posted revenue of $15.12 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.33 billion.
Anheuser-Busch Inbev shares have dropped slightly more than 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed roughly 9% in the last 12 months.
_____
