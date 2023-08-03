The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Artivion: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 3, 2023 at 4:50 p.m. EDT

KENNESAW, Ga. — KENNESAW, Ga. — Artivion, Inc. (AORT) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Kennesaw, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 6 cents per share.

The biological medical device maker posted revenue of $89.3 million in the period.

Artivion expects full-year revenue in the range of $342 million to $350 million.

Artivion shares have risen 38% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $16.77, a decline of 22% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AORT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AORT

