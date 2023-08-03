Artivion: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The biological medical device maker posted revenue of $89.3 million in the period.

On a per-share basis, the Kennesaw, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 6 cents per share.

KENNESAW, Ga. — KENNESAW, Ga. — Artivion, Inc. (AORT) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.4 million in its second quarter.

Artivion expects full-year revenue in the range of $342 million to $350 million.

Artivion shares have risen 38% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $16.77, a decline of 22% in the last 12 months.