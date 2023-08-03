Aurinia: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

EDMONTON, Alberta — EDMONTON, Alberta — Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.5 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Edmonton, Alberta-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 20 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $41.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $36.4 million.

Aurinia expects full-year revenue in the range of $150 million to $160 million.

Aurinia shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 20% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AUPH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AUPH