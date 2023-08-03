Aurinia: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EDMONTON, Alberta — EDMONTON, Alberta — Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.5 million in its second quarter.
The biotechnology company posted revenue of $41.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $36.4 million.
Aurinia expects full-year revenue in the range of $150 million to $160 million.
Aurinia shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 20% in the last 12 months.
