Bausch: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAVAL, Quebec — LAVAL, Quebec — Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $26 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Laval, Quebec-based company said it had profit of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 81 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 75 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $2.17 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.04 billion.

Bausch expects full-year revenue in the range of $8.45 billion to $8.65 billion.

Bausch shares have increased 49% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BHC