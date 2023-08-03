BCE: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VERDUN, Quebec — VERDUN, Quebec — BCE Inc. (BCE) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $244.9 million.
The Canada’s largest telecommunications company posted revenue of $4.52 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.55 billion.
BCE shares have declined slightly more than 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 15% in the last 12 months.
