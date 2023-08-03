BCE: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

VERDUN, Quebec — VERDUN, Quebec — BCE Inc. (BCE) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $244.9 million. On a per-share basis, the Verdun, Quebec-based company said it had profit of 28 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 59 cents per share. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The Canada’s largest telecommunications company posted revenue of $4.52 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.55 billion.

BCE shares have declined slightly more than 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 15% in the last 12 months.

