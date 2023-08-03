Belden: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ST. LOUIS — ST. LOUIS — Belden Inc. (BDC) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $68.8 million. The St. Louis-based company said it had profit of $1.60 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.91 per share. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The communications equipment company posted revenue of $692.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Belden expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.75 to $1.85.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $675 million to $690 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Belden expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.15 to $7.35 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.7 billion to $2.73 billion.

Belden shares have climbed 31% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 46% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BDC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BDC