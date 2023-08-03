The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
BigCommerce: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 3, 2023 at 5:03 p.m. EDT

AUSTIN, Texas — AUSTIN, Texas — BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC) on Thursday reported a loss of $19.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 2 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 9 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $75.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $73.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, BigCommerce said it expects revenue in the range of $76.3 million to $79.3 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $304 million to $310 million.

BigCommerce shares have increased 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $9.53, a drop of 48% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BIGC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BIGC

