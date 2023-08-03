Bio-Rad: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HERCULES, Calif. — HERCULES, Calif. — Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (BIO.B) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.16 billion in its second quarter.
Bio-Rad shares have fallen 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $387.55, a decline of 20% in the last 12 months.
