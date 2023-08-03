Black Knight: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Black Knight Inc. (BKI) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $55.3 million.
The provider of data and analytics for the mortgage and finance industries posted revenue of $368.2 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $376.2 million.
Black Knight shares have climbed 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen roughly 10% in the last 12 months.
