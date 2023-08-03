Black Knight: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Black Knight Inc. (BKI) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $55.3 million. The Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had net income of 35 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 44 cents per share. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The provider of data and analytics for the mortgage and finance industries posted revenue of $368.2 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $376.2 million.

Black Knight shares have climbed 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen roughly 10% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BKI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BKI