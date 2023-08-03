The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Bloom Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 3, 2023 at 4:48 p.m. EDT

SAN JOSE, Calif. — SAN JOSE, Calif. — Bloom Energy Corp. (BE) on Thursday reported a loss of $66.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 17 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 14 cents per share.

The developer of fuel cell systems posted revenue of $301.1 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $311.1 million.

Bloom Energy expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion.

Bloom Energy shares have declined 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $16.57, a fall of 23% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BE

