Bloom Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. — SAN JOSE, Calif. — Bloom Energy Corp. (BE) on Thursday reported a loss of $66.1 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 17 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 14 cents per share.

The developer of fuel cell systems posted revenue of $301.1 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $311.1 million.

Bloom Energy expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion.

Bloom Energy shares have declined 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $16.57, a fall of 23% in the last 12 months.

