BridgeBio Pharma: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. — PALO ALTO, Calif. — BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) on Thursday reported a loss of $157.9 million in its second quarter.
The rare disease drug developer posted revenue of $1.6 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.7 million.
BridgeBio Pharma shares have more than quadrupled since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than tripled in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BBIO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BBIO