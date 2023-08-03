BridgeBio Pharma: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PALO ALTO, Calif. — PALO ALTO, Calif. — BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) on Thursday reported a loss of $157.9 million in its second quarter. The Palo Alto, California-based company said it had a loss of 98 cents per share. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 86 cents per share.

The rare disease drug developer posted revenue of $1.6 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.7 million.

BridgeBio Pharma shares have more than quadrupled since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than tripled in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BBIO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BBIO