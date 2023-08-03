BrightView: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BLUE BELL, Pa. — BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $16.8 million. On a per-share basis, the Blue Bell, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to 44 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $766 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $777.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, BrightView said it expects revenue in the range of $730 million to $750 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.8 billion to $2.82 billion.

BrightView shares have risen 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 38% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BV