Brookfield Infrastructure: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

HAMILTON, Bermuda — HAMILTON, Bermuda — Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The Hamilton, Bermuda-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $552 million, or 72 cents per share, in the period. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $186 million, or 38 cents per share.

The operator of utility, transportation and energy assets, based in Hamilton, Bermuda, posted revenue of $4.26 billion in the period.

The company’s shares have risen 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 16% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BIP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BIP