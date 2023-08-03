Bruker: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BILLERICA, Mass. — BILLERICA, Mass. — Bruker Corp. (BRKR) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $57.1 million. The Billerica, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 50 cents per share. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The scientific equipment maker posted revenue of $681.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $646.1 million.

Bruker expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.55 to $2.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.85 billion to $2.9 billion.

Bruker shares have climbed almost 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 3.5% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BRKR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BRKR