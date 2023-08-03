Bruker: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BILLERICA, Mass. — BILLERICA, Mass. — Bruker Corp. (BRKR) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $57.1 million.
The scientific equipment maker posted revenue of $681.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $646.1 million.
Bruker expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.55 to $2.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.85 billion to $2.9 billion.
Bruker shares have climbed almost 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 3.5% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BRKR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BRKR