Cable One: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 3, 2023 at 6:03 p.m. EDT

PHOENIX — PHOENIX — Cable One Inc. (CABO) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $55.2 million.

The Phoenix-based company said it had net income of $9.36 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $10.43 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $13.27 per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $424 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $422.4 million.

Cable One shares have increased almost 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $725.74, a decrease of 49% in the last 12 months.

