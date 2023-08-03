Cable One: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $13.27 per share.

The Phoenix-based company said it had net income of $9.36 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $10.43 per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $424 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $422.4 million.

Cable One shares have increased almost 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $725.74, a decrease of 49% in the last 12 months.