Cable One: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX — Cable One Inc. (CABO) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $55.2 million.
The telecommunications company posted revenue of $424 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $422.4 million.
Cable One shares have increased almost 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $725.74, a decrease of 49% in the last 12 months.
