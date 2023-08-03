Camden: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

HOUSTON — HOUSTON — Camden Property Trust (CPT) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The Houston-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $187.6 million, or $1.70 per share, in the period. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $1.69 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $91.1 million, or 84 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Houston, posted revenue of $385.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $383.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Camden expects its per-share funds from operations to range from $1.71 to $1.75.

The company expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $6.83 to $6.93 per share.

