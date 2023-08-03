CareTrust REIT: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. — SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. — CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.
The company said it had a loss of $484,000, or less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.
The health care real estate investment trust, based in San Clemente, California, posted revenue of $51.6 million in the period.
