Chuy's: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas — AUSTIN, Texas — Chuy’s Holdings Inc. (CHUY) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $10.7 million.
The restaurant operator posted revenue of $119 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $118.1 million.
Chuy’s expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.80 to $1.85 per share.
