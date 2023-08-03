The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Chuy's: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 3, 2023 at 4:57 p.m. EDT

AUSTIN, Texas — AUSTIN, Texas — Chuy’s Holdings Inc. (CHUY) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $10.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had net income of 59 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 61 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The restaurant operator posted revenue of $119 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $118.1 million.

Chuy’s expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.80 to $1.85 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHUY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHUY

