Cigna: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 3, 2023 at 6:15 a.m. EDT

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — The Cigna Group (CI) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $1.46 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Bloomfield, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $4.92. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and investment costs, were $6.13 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.98 per share.

The health insurer posted revenue of $48.59 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $48.62 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $47.13 billion.

Cigna expects full-year earnings to be $24.70 per share, with revenue expected to be $190 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CI

