Cigna: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — The Cigna Group (CI) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $1.46 billion.
The health insurer posted revenue of $48.59 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $48.62 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $47.13 billion.
Cigna expects full-year earnings to be $24.70 per share, with revenue expected to be $190 billion.
