The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

DaVita HealthCare: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By
August 3, 2023 at 4:59 p.m. EDT

DENVER — DENVER — DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. (DVA) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $178.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had profit of $1.91. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.08 per share.

Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.66 per share.

The kidney dialysis provider posted revenue of $3 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.94 billion.

DaVita HealthCare expects full-year earnings in the range of $7 to $7.80 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DVA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DVA

Loading...