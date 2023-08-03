DaVita HealthCare: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER — DENVER — DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. (DVA) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $178.7 million.
The kidney dialysis provider posted revenue of $3 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.94 billion.
DaVita HealthCare expects full-year earnings in the range of $7 to $7.80 per share.
