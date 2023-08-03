Dolby Laboratories: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO — SAN FRANCISCO — Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $16.4 million.
The creator and licensor of audio, video and voice technologies posted revenue of $298.4 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $300.5 million.
For the current quarter ending in September, Dolby Laboratories expects its per-share earnings to range from 40 cents to 60 cents. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.19.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $275 million to $305 million for the fiscal fourth quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $367.4 million.
Dolby Laboratories expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.30 to $3.50 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.32 billion.
