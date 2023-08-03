Eagle Bulk Shipping: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. — STAMFORD, Conn. — Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $18 million.
The shipping company posted revenue of $101.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $75.9 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $72.8 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EGLE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EGLE