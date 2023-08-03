EngageSmart: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BRAINTREE, Mass. — BRAINTREE, Mass. — EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $4.3 million.
The customer engagement software developer posted revenue of $94.4 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $93.1 million.
For the current quarter ending in September, EngageSmart said it expects revenue in the range of $95 million to $96 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $376.5 million to $379 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ESMT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ESMT