EngageSmart: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BRAINTREE, Mass. — BRAINTREE, Mass. — EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $4.3 million. The Braintree, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 7 cents per share. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The customer engagement software developer posted revenue of $94.4 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $93.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, EngageSmart said it expects revenue in the range of $95 million to $96 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $376.5 million to $379 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ESMT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ESMT