Entegris: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BILLERICA, Mass. — BILLERICA, Mass. — Entegris Inc. (ENTG) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $197.6 million.
The maker of equipment used in chip manufacturing posted revenue of $901 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $885.5 million.
For the current quarter ending in September, Entegris expects its per-share earnings to range from 57 cents to 62 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $875 million to $900 million for the fiscal third quarter.
