Epam: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEWTOWN, Pa. — NEWTOWN, Pa. — Epam Systems Inc. (EPAM) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $120 million.
The information technology services provider posted revenue of $1.17 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.16 billion.
For the current quarter ending in September, Epam expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.52 to $2.60.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion for the fiscal third quarter.
Epam expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.90 to $10.10 per share, with revenue ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.7 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EPAM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EPAM