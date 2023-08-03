Epam: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEWTOWN, Pa. — NEWTOWN, Pa. — Epam Systems Inc. (EPAM) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $120 million. On a per-share basis, the Newtown, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $2.03. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were $2.64 per share. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.34 per share.

The information technology services provider posted revenue of $1.17 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.16 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Epam expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.52 to $2.60.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

Epam expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.90 to $10.10 per share, with revenue ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.7 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EPAM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EPAM