Fiverr: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel — TEL AVIV, Israel — Fiverr International Lt. (FVRR) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $227,000.
The online marketplace for freelance services posted revenue of $89.4 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $89.2 million.
For the current quarter ending in September, Fiverr said it expects revenue in the range of $89.5 million to $92.5 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $358 million to $365 million.
