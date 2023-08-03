Funko-A: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EVERETT, Wash. — EVERETT, Wash. — Funko, Inc. A (FNKO) on Thursday reported a loss of $73 million in its second quarter.
The company posted revenue of $240 million in the period.
For the current quarter ending in September, Funko-A expects its results to range from a loss of 10 cents per share to a loss of 3 cents per share.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $280 million to $310 million for the fiscal third quarter.
Funko-A expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.05 billion to $1.12 billion.
