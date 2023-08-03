Funko-A: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

EVERETT, Wash. — EVERETT, Wash. — Funko, Inc. A (FNKO) on Thursday reported a loss of $73 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Everett, Washington-based company said it had a loss of $1.54. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 43 cents per share. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 38 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $240 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Funko-A expects its results to range from a loss of 10 cents per share to a loss of 3 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $280 million to $310 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Funko-A expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.05 billion to $1.12 billion.

