GoDaddy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 3, 2023 at 6:03 p.m. EDT

TEMPE, Ariz. — TEMPE, Ariz. — GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $82.9 million.

The Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 54 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were 63 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The cloud-based technology products developer posted revenue of $1.05 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in September, GoDaddy said it expects revenue in the range of $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion.

