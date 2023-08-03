GoDaddy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. — TEMPE, Ariz. — GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $82.9 million.
The cloud-based technology products developer posted revenue of $1.05 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.
For the current quarter ending in September, GoDaddy said it expects revenue in the range of $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion.
