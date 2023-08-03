Grand Canyon Education: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PHOENIX — PHOENIX — Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) on Thursday reported profit of $29 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had net income of 96 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.01 per share. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The for-profit education company posted revenue of $210.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Grand Canyon Education expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.05 to $1.10.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $218.5 million to $220.5 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Grand Canyon Education expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.59 to $6.77 per share, with revenue ranging from $948.7 million to $955.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LOPE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LOPE