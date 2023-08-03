Green Dot: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas — AUSTIN, Texas — Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $578,000.
The bank holding company posted revenue of $365.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $361.1 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $332.4 million.
Green Dot expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.38 billion to $1.46 billion.
