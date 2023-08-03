The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Green Dot: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 3, 2023 at 6:05 p.m. EDT

AUSTIN, Texas — AUSTIN, Texas — Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $578,000.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 37 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $365.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $361.1 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $332.4 million.

Green Dot expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.38 billion to $1.46 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GDOT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GDOT

