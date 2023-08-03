Grid Dynamics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN RAMON, Calif. — SAN RAMON, Calif. — Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (GDYN) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $2.6 million.
The company posted revenue of $77.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $75.9 million.
For the current quarter ending in September, Grid Dynamics said it expects revenue in the range of $76 million to $78 million.
