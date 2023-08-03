The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

Grid Dynamics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By
August 3, 2023 at 4:45 p.m. EDT

SAN RAMON, Calif. — SAN RAMON, Calif. — Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (GDYN) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $2.6 million.

The San Ramon, California-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 9 cents per share.

Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $77.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $75.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Grid Dynamics said it expects revenue in the range of $76 million to $78 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GDYN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GDYN

Loading...