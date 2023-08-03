Hannon Armstrong: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $13.5 million.
The provider of financing for sustainable infrastructure projects posted revenue of $74.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $33.6 million, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $32.1 million.
