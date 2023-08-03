ICF: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

RESTON, Va. — RESTON, Va. — ICF International Inc. (ICFI) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $20.3 million. On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.07. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.57 per share. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.42 per share.

The consulting and technology services provider posted revenue of $500.1 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $482.1 million.

ICF expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.15 to $6.45 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.93 billion to $2 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.