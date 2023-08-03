ISG: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. — STAMFORD, Conn. — Information Services Group Inc. (III) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $2.3 million.
The market advisory service company posted revenue of $74.6 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $74.2 million.
For the current quarter ending in September, ISG said it expects revenue in the range of $73 million to $75 million.
