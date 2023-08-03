Insight Enterprises: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHANDLER, Ariz. — CHANDLER, Ariz. — Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $80.5 million.
The information technology provider posted revenue of $2.35 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.41 billion.
Insight Enterprises expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.40 to $9.60 per share.
_____
