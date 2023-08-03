The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Insmed: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 3, 2023 at 7:55 a.m. EDT

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. — BRIDGEWATER, N.J. — Insmed Inc. (INSM) on Thursday reported a loss of $244.8 million in its second quarter.

The Bridgewater, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of $1.78 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.10 per share.

The biopharmaceutical developing inhaled treatments for patients battling rare lung diseases posted revenue of $77.2 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $70.2 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INSM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INSM

