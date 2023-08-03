The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

Integral Ad Science: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 3, 2023 at 6:18 p.m. EDT

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $7.7 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 5 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The digital advertising verification company posted revenue of $113.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $112.7 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IAS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IAS

