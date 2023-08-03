Integral Ad Science: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $7.7 million.
The digital advertising verification company posted revenue of $113.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $112.7 million.
