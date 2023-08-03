InterDigital: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

WILMINGTON, Del. — WILMINGTON, Del. — InterDigital Inc. (IDCC) on Thursday reported earnings of $21.8 million in its second quarter. The Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had profit of 79 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.30 per share. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The wireless research and development company posted revenue of $101.6 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $101.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, InterDigital expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.10 to $1.20.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $97 million to $100 million for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $103.6 million.

