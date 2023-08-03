IRadimed: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — IRadimed Corp. (IRMD) on Thursday reported profit of $4.2 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Winter Springs, Florida-based company said it had profit of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 36 cents per share. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The maker of IV devices that can be used in MRI machines posted revenue of $16.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, iRadimed expects its per-share earnings to range from 36 cents to 38 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $16.1 million to $16.3 million for the fiscal third quarter.

IRadimed expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.37 to $1.40 per share, with revenue ranging from $64.5 million to $65.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IRMD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IRMD