Itron: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — Itron Inc. (ITRI) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $24.2 million.
The energy and water meter company posted revenue of $541.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $518 million.
For the current quarter ending in September, Itron expects its per-share earnings to range from 44 cents to 56 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $535 million to $545 million for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $497.7 million.
Itron expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.03 to $2.28 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.14 billion.
