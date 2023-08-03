Lamar: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BATON ROUGE, La. — BATON ROUGE, La. — Lamar Advertising Co. (LAMR) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.
The company said it had net income of $130.5 million, or $1.28 per share.
The outdoor and transit advertising company, based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, posted revenue of $541.1 million in the period.
Lamar expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $7.13 to $7.28 per share.
