Lantheus Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BEDFORD, Mass. — BEDFORD, Mass. — Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $94.1 million. On a per-share basis, the Bedford, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $1.33. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.54 per share. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.33 per share.

The diagnostic imaging company posted revenue of $321.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $306.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Lantheus Holdings expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.30 to $1.35.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $310 million to $315 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Lantheus Holdings expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.60 to $5.70 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LNTH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LNTH